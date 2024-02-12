370-plus seats a target for BJP in LS polls, says Modi

BHOPAL: While exuding confidence that the BJP will win 370-plus seats on its own in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the target will be achievable once the party adds 370 new votes to its best ever votes tally on each polling booth.

“Even the prominent opposition leaders are now admitting that the 400 seats-plus figure for the NDA in the coming polls is achievable. I’ve been hearing about 400-plus seats for the NDA and 370-plus seats for the BJP on its own.For the BJP to win 370-plus seats on its own, we’ll first have to find out the party’s best performance on each polling booth in the last three elections.” he says.

“Once the best tally of votes is found, then our efforts should be focused to add 370 new votes to that best ever tally of votes on each booth. Once we add 370 new votes to our best ever tally on each booth, the 370-plus seats target for BJP will be assured,” Modi adds while addressing the Vishal Adivasi Mahakumbh in Bhil tribe dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.