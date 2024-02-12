6 BJP MLAs suspended from West Bengal assembly over protests against Sandeshkhali unrest

KOLKATA: Six BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended from the West Bengal assembly over staging protests in the House in view of unrest in Sandeshkhali.

Besides Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal, and Shankar Ghosh were suspended for the remaining part of the current session or 30 days, whichever is earlier.

Since the beginning of the question hour, BJP legislators started shouting slogans against the TMC government for the present unrest in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, which has snowballed into a major political controversy.

The BJP MLAs sat on the floor of the House, shouting slogans which led to a ruckus inside the assembly.

They were also seen wearing white shirts with the inscription "We are with Sandeshkhali" in red.

Speaker Biman Banerjee then allowed Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee to move a motion for the suspension of the BJP legislators.

Subsequently, the BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker.