Bihar trust vote: 'Missing' RJD MLA at Tejashwi Yadav's residence, says staying at his own will

PATNA: Heavy security was deployed at former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna on Sunday night where RJD MLAs are said to be 'camping' ahead of the Bihar trust vote.
In an attempt to avoid poaching attempts, all RJD MLAs are staying at Tejashwi's residence until Monday when they will voting against the ruling Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance during the trust vote.
The police deployement comes hours after an RJD MLA, Chetan Anand, had been reported to be missing in a complaint registered by his family members.
Following this, the Patna police swung into action and visited the Tejashwi's residence.
However, Chetan Anand told the police that he stayed there at his own will and no one coerced him. Later, the MLA left with the police to his residence.
Furious over the police visit, several RJD supporters shouted slogans asking the police to leave immediately.
Shortly after the incident, in a video tweeted by the new aganecy ANI, the RJD MLA was seen playing cricket at Tejashwi's residence with fellow party members.
The RJD in its official 'X' account said, "Nitish Kumar, fearing the government, has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter inside the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs. The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police. Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down. This is a struggle of ideology and we will fight it and win because the justice-loving people of Bihar will oppose this police repression. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind."
Meanwhile, RJD MLA Vijay Singh told the reporters, " No one can buy RJD MLAs and hence there is no relevance of any offer. We are 115 and all are intact. Tomorrow people will see who possesses how much strength in Bihar politics. RJD is ready for everything that happens."
On the other hand, high security has been deployed in the entire state in apprehension of clashes between workers and leaders of rival parties.
In the state capital, police personnel have been deployed outside the assembly and also near offices of various parties including BJP, JD (U) and RJD. Security has been also beefed up outside the residence of Tejashwi.
Meanwhile, RJD's chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that it was an unprecedented incident in independent India as police reached the residence of Tejashwi when the party's legislators were staying together and holding a meeting.
On deployment of police force outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD chief spokesperson Yadav said, "Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela', agar RJD kare (if the RJD is holding a meeting with its MLAs for two days) to 'character dheela'." (If BJP holds meeting, it is 'rasleela' and if RJD holds with its MLAs, it is called 'character dheela')
Meanwhile, all parties have made arrangements for the stay of their MLAs in different hotels in the state capital.
They will leave for assembly from respective hotels and reach the House to attend the budget session. The proceedings of the assembly will start at 11.30 am.