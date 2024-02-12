Bihar trust vote: 'Missing' RJD MLA at Tejashwi Yadav's residence, says staying at his own will

PATNA: Heavy security was deployed at former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna on Sunday night where RJD MLAs are said to be 'camping' ahead of the Bihar trust vote.

In an attempt to avoid poaching attempts, all RJD MLAs are staying at Tejashwi's residence until Monday when they will voting against the ruling Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance during the trust vote.

The police deployement comes hours after an RJD MLA, Chetan Anand, had been reported to be missing in a complaint registered by his family members.

Following this, the Patna police swung into action and visited the Tejashwi's residence.

However, Chetan Anand told the police that he stayed there at his own will and no one coerced him. Later, the MLA left with the police to his residence.