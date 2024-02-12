Bureaucrats under ED lens as WhatsApp chats of Soren’s aide emerge

RANCHI: Several bureaucrats have been put under the ED scanner after the Central agency recovered WhatsApp conversations of Binod Singh, a close associate of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and others from his two mobile phones which are “highly incriminating” and contain details of several properties besides the requests of the transfer and posting of several IAS and police officers in the state.

According to ED, Soren’s WhatsApp chats suggest that ‘money also appears to have been generated’ by ‘transfer postings.’ ED in its remand note of Hemant, claimed that the WhatsApp chat not only include the exchange of confidential information regarding several properties, but other incriminating information relating to transfer-posting, sharing of government records etc. out of which, huge amount of money appears to have been generated and transacted.

The chat includes the names of several IAS officers, senior police officials, and others who wanted plum posting for them through Binod Singh. According to ED sources, in order to get into the details of money trail the investigation agency may start issuing summons to the bureaucrats one by one whose names have surfaced in the WhatsApp chat of Binod Singh after the questioning of his and others is over.

Meanwhile, intensifying its probe into the land scam case, the ED continued questioning Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu for the second consecutive day about the BMW car which was recovered from the Delhi residence of ex-CM Hemant Soren on January 29.

On Saturday, ED had questioned Sahu for 11 hours along with former CM’s media advisor Abhishek Prasad Pintu, architect friend Binod Kumar Singh, and Sahbganj DC Ramnivas Yadav and Baragain Revenue Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

