Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quits Congress amid speculation over joining BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has quit the Congress and is speculated to join the BJP.
In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, the 65-year-old leader said he was resigning as a primary member of the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.
This is another big jolt for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with senior leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quitting the party recently.
Siddique had aligned with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, while Deora opted to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Both parties are part of the coalition supporting the BJP-led Maharashtra government.
Amid the buzz that Chavan will join the BJP, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, "Aagey aagey dekho hota hai kya (wait and watch what happens)."
Chavan hails from Nanded district in the Marathwada region.
His father, the late Shankarrao Chavan, was also the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister in 2010 for his alleged involvement in the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai.
He was also the state Congress chief during 2014–19.