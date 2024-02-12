Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quits Congress amid speculation over joining BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has quit the Congress and is speculated to join the BJP.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, the 65-year-old leader said he was resigning as a primary member of the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

This is another big jolt for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with senior leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quitting the party recently.

Siddique had aligned with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, while Deora opted to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Both parties are part of the coalition supporting the BJP-led Maharashtra government.