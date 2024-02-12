General Rawat was a symbol of valour, courage, and grace: Rajnath Singh

He said that General Rawat's passing is an irreparable loss for the country.

"There can be no better role model for students than General Rawat," the minister said.

He also pointed out that the General became the Chief of Army Staff as well as the country's first CDS.

"General Rawat had a very big heart. He was a brave and courageous soldier who was also a good human being," he added.

Rajnath Singh also stressed that the government is committed to continuously strengthening the army by providing excellent and modern weapons.

Speaking at the occassion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, "The nation has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the untimely demise of Late General Bipin Rawat in a tragic helicopter accident on December 8, 2021."