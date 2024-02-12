Haldwani violence: 315 Muslim families flee from Banbhulpura area in fear

DEHRADUN: Against the backdrop of a tense ambiance brought about by the indefinite curfew enforced in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, approximately 315 Muslim families have fled the city on Sunday.

In the wake of the demolition of a mosque and madrasa by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation as part of an "anti-encroachment drive" on February 8th, which sparked violence, that claimed the lives of five civilians, four of them Muslims, the police have detained around 140 suspected individuals for questioning.

According to official reports, "As a part of a substantial enforcement action, the district administration has rescinded the licenses of 120 authorized firearms within the impacted region."

These firearms are believed to have been utilized in the recent unrest. The administration has also directed the prioritization of compiling a roster of vandalized vehicles and properties, with intentions to seek restitution for the damages from identified rioters of the disturbances.