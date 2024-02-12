Income Tax summons to Congress leaders spark tensions in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Income Tax department summons to Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders in connection with the proceedings of a case related to the party, have sparked political controversy in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

According to key state Congress sources, around 100 leaders in MP (mostly including winning and losing candidates of the party in the 2018 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) have received the summons.

Some of the leaders summoned by the IT Department to Delhi, include first time MLA from Jhabua-ST assembly seat Dr Vikrant Bhuria (son of former MP Congress chief and ex-union minister Kantilal Bhuria) and Devashish Jarariya, who was the runners up from Bhind-SC Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 national elections.

“The summon seems to have been issued to me just to trouble me, as I’m among the Congress’s potential candidates from the Bhind-Datia SC seat for the coming LS polls. There is no case against me, so why this summon to appear before the Department in Delhi on February 13? I’ll comply with the summons and on returning from Delhi, I’ll file a complaint with the police against the IT department under the SC/ST (Atrocities) Act for harassing a Dalit politician like me,” Jarariya said.

The summons which have been issued to Bhuria and Jarariya among other MP Congress leaders have identical content. It asks them to be present at the IT Department office in Delhi (DCIT Central Circle-19 Delhi) later this month in connection with proceedings under the IT Act in a case of the Indian National Congress. Intentionally skipping summons may invite the imposition of Rs 10,000 penalty on the Congress leaders.