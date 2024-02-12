India’s UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today

NEW DELHI: India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services will be launched virtually in the two island nations of Sri Lanka and Mauritius on Monday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will witness the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and also RuPay card services in Mauritius on February 12 at 1 PM via video conferencing,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The UPI — developed by the National Payments Corporation of India — is an instant real-time payment system to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones. RuPay is a global card payment network from India accepted at shops, ATMs and online.

India has emerged as a leader in fintech innovation and digital public infrastructure.

The Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries, the statement added.