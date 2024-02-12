International narcotics cartel busted, 3 Mexicans, 6 Indians held: NCB

More than 15 kg of methamphetamine, nine kg of pseudoephedrine and other chemicals have been seized by the central anti-narcotics agency's Delhi Zonal Unit since the operation began, the statement issued by the NCB on Monday said.

It said an advocate from Mohali in Punjab is the "prime suspect" in the case and the NCB is trying to apprehend him.

The cartel, the agency said, operated across Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan, apart from Dubai, and its operatives included Indians, Mexicans, Canadians and British citizens.