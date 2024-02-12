J&K announces cash rewards for info on militants

SRINAGAR: In a first, police have announced cash rewards for people in different categories for giving information about anti-national elements and their activities. The cash rewards range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. They have announced four categories for which cash rewards will be given.

The cash rewards will be given to those helping security forces to locate a cross-border tunnel, sighting of drone, inter-state narcotics module, militants, about persons talking to militant handlers in Pakistan and to individuals reporting on those encouraging, inducing, or inciting people to join militancy in places like mosques, madrasas, schools, or colleges.

It is for the first time since the eruption of militancy in 1989 that police has announced cash rewards in different categories for sharing information about anti-national elements.

“The highest cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs will be rewarded to whoever helps in locating trans-border tunnels used by anti-national elements to transport militants, explosives, and contraband consignments,” an official said. He said Rs 3 lakh will be rewarded to whosoever sights a drone flying from across the border.