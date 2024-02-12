Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC extends interim bail to Ashish Mishra

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the apex court registry to obtain a report from the trial court on the progress of the case and adjourned the matter.

On September 26 last year, the top court had relaxed the bail conditions of Mishra to enable him to visit and stay in the National Capital Region (NCR) to look after his ailing mother and for the treatment of his daughter.