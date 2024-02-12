Mild heat waves prove deadlier over time in India, study reveals urgent need for revised heat warnings

NEW DELHI: While the most extreme heat waves have the greatest short-term impact on mortality, it is the mildest ones that kill most over time because they are more common, according to a study conducted in India.

As heat waves are projected to become more common as the Earth's climate warms, the health risks of temporarily elevated temperatures must be investigated further, the researchers said.

"We wanted to find out how much the risk of death increases during heat waves," said study first author Jeroen de Bont from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The study, published in the journal Environment International, examined excess mortality in ten cities in different parts of India with different climate zones between 2008 and 2019.