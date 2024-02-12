MLAs return to Patna for trust vote

PATNA: Bihar legislators, who were corralled by their respective parties, have started returning to Patna to cast their votes on Monday’s trust vote being faced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — this time for the NDA.

Congress MLAs have returned from Hyderabad and are believed to be taken to RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav’s house where he had gathered his legislators for the past two days. BJP MLAs, who were gathered in Bodh Gaya for a two-day training workshop, returned to the state capital.

Nitish needs the support of 122 legislators to win the trust vote. On paper, he has the support of 128 MLAs of JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and one independent in the 243-member assembly. BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur exuded confidence that they will win the floor test comfortably and said that the new government will complete its full term.

The Opposition’s grand alliance has a total of 114 MLAs in its favour — eight short of the majority mark of 122. The no-confidence motion against the Speaker will be taken up after the governor’s address to members of the bicameral legislature on the inaugural day of the Budget session.

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the House will first take up the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, who is from RJD. Dy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari belongs to the JD(U).