Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea on Feb 27, ED seeks more time to file reply

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.

The Court accepted the amended petition filed by Soren while the ED sought more time to file a consolidated reply in this regard.

Soren has filed a criminal writ and Interlocutory Application in Jharkhand High Court.

Appearing on behalf of Hemant Soren, senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal said that the 'issue is of Liberty', 'deeply disturbing' and ED is investigating 'matters beyond its jurisdiction'.