Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea on Feb 27, ED seeks more time to file reply

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.
The Court accepted the amended petition filed by Soren while the ED sought more time to file a consolidated reply in this regard.
Soren has filed a criminal writ and Interlocutory Application in Jharkhand High Court.
Appearing on behalf of Hemant Soren, senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal said that the 'issue is of Liberty', 'deeply disturbing' and ED is investigating 'matters beyond its jurisdiction'.
According to the petition filed by Soren, his arrest is a conspiracy against a sitting Chief Minister.
Earlier on January 5, the HC had directed the ED to file a reply to a petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by February 9.
Meanwhile, the former chief minister had moved to the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the court refused to entertain his plea asking him to approach the concerned High Court with his petition.
The Enforcement Directorate, after questioning for over 7 hours on January 31, had arrested Hemant Soren from his residence in Ranchi.
Soren is currently on ED remand which ends on Monday and will be produced before the special PMLA court in Ranchi.
The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.
The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.
(With inputs from PTI)