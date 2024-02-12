No alliance: Kejriwal says AAP will contest all seven LS seats in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: A day after making it clear that AAP will go solo on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh UT, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a similar arrangement for all seven seats in Delhi. This puts an end to the projected AAP-Congress alliance as part of the INDIA bloc in these states.

“The people of the national capital have decided to give all seven LS seats to AAP,” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering after dedicating a thermal plant at Taran Taran in Punjab.

“The BJP is scared of AAP and wants to defame and crush it. BJP fears fear that if AAP continues to grow like this, then there will be an AAP government at the Centre,” said Kejriwal.