No alliance: Kejriwal says AAP will contest all seven LS seats in Delhi
CHANDIGARH: A day after making it clear that AAP will go solo on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh UT, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a similar arrangement for all seven seats in Delhi. This puts an end to the projected AAP-Congress alliance as part of the INDIA bloc in these states.
“The people of the national capital have decided to give all seven LS seats to AAP,” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering after dedicating a thermal plant at Taran Taran in Punjab.
“The BJP is scared of AAP and wants to defame and crush it. BJP fears fear that if AAP continues to grow like this, then there will be an AAP government at the Centre,” said Kejriwal.
He charged the Centre with using Central agencies to arm-twist the Opposition. “The people of Delhi have decided to give all seven Lok Sabha seats to AAP and if the people of Punjab also give us all 13 Lok Sabha seats, all your wishes will be fulfilled,” said Kejriwal.
Sometime back, Congress and AAP were reportedly in talks for Delhi seats in which Congress was supposed to contest on four and AAP on three LS seats.
He said in 10 years, AAP has formed governments in Delhi and Punjab, and has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.
“Wherever we fight elections, we secure votes. We have the strength of honesty with clear intentions. We build schools and hospitals, set electricity right, build roads. But BJP cannot do such work,’’ he said.
We have to fight alone & win: Kharge
Addressing the first Punjab Congress workers’ conference in Samrala, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision to have alliance under the INDIA bloc has been taken for the entire country and it was not just for Punjab. “In some states, an alliance under INDIA bloc is happening and in others, it is not. But the party has to fight alone till the end and win. It does not matter who joins us and who does not,’’ he said.