Three Uttarakhand villages impose ‘ban’ on liquor, drugs during celebrations

DEHRADUN: In recent times, the tribal areas of Uttarakhand have been openly vocal about the issue of prohibition. Late on Friday night, a public meeting was held in the village panchayat of Buraswa, which included residents of three villages - Bangoti, Bandarah, and Timra. In this unanimous decision, it was decided that the consumption of alcohol, cannabis, opium, smack, etc. within the village will be completely prohibited.

In the meeting chaired by the village head Sushila Rawat, after discussing various points against addiction, several complex rules were made against those who sell and consume intoxicants. A member of the gram panchayat stated, “If the rules are violated by the villagers, social penalties will be imposed. Those who sell alcohol or other intoxicants will face a penalty of 51,000 rupees, while those who purchase alcohol and other intoxicants will be fined 21,000 rupees.”