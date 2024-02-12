Urban ministry told to amend bylaws for easy accessibility to the disabled

NEW DELHI: Aiming at easy access to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Centre has directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to encourage the state governments to adopt accessibility guidelines.

The directions were issued after the review meeting of the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) chaired by Cabinet Secretary. The ministry was further asked to appropriately amend local bylaws to institutionalise easy building access to specially-abled individuals.

Held last month, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) was also asked to explore the possibility of assessing the implementation of accessibility guidelines by an independent agency besides a slew of other recommendations. It was advised to ensure regular follow-ups with the ministries or departments on the compliance.

According to the minutes of the meeting, feedback of bodies representing PwDs should form a key element of independent evaluation and ministries or departments may be ranked based on the assessment.

One of the recommendations made by the committee for the ministries and departments was to mainstream the accessibility guidelines by integrating them into government schemes.