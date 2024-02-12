Will go ahead with 'Delhi Chalo' march, says farmer leaders after meeting with Union Ministers

After the meeting ended just before midnight, Pandher said farmers would go ahead with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.

"We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands. Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," Pandher told reporters after the meeting ended.

Minister Arjun Munda said a consensus was reached on most issues and the government proposed that the remaining be addressed through the formation of a committee.

"The government always wants that we can resolve every issue through dialogue. We are still hopeful and we welcome talks," he said.

In Delhi, massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have been made to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city on Tuesday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.