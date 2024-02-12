"Wouldn't have been possible...": Freed Navy vets chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', praise PM Modi on return from Qatar

NEW DELHI: Setting foot to their homeland after several agonising months of captivity in Kuwait, seven of the eight Indian navy veterans who were sentenced to death on 'espionage' charges, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they wouldn't have been freed had it not been for his efforts and interventionsto secure their release.

Their death sentence was later commuted to an extended prison term following sustained diplomatic interventions and legal assistance from New Delhi.

Relieved to finally walk free, the seven former Navy officers raised chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after arriving at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Navy veterans lauded PM Modi for raising their sentencing with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and attributed their release to relentless diplomatic efforts at his behest.

