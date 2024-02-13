BJP ups ante as Sandeshkhali continues to remain on edge

KOLKATA: Amid raging tensions in Sandeshkhali, where women are protesting against the alleged atrocities by the Trinamool Congress, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday cut short his Kerala trip and rushed to the trouble-hit area to take stock of the situation after the state BJP sought his immediate intervention.

Union minister Smriti Irani flayed the Mamata Banerjee government over the women’s allegations, while a group of 50 BJP MLAs, who were on their way to the TMC’s stronghold, were intercepted by police 60 km from the area.

Six MLAs of the BJP were suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing Assembly session as they sat in the well of the House wearing T-shirts with a slogan written on them.

“When I heard shocking and shattering tales of incidents of Sandeshkhali, I cut short my visit to Kerala. I am going to Sandeshkhali and want to see the real sandesh (message) from the gullis (lanes) of Sandeshkhali,” said Bose after landing in Kolkata airport.

Protesting women greeted Bose when he arrived at Sandeshkhali. They were holding placards demanding deployment of a central police force in the area as they have no faith in the state police.

On his way to the trouble-hit area, the governor also faced agitation by a section of locals who demanded their dues from the Centre under the MGNREGA scheme, an issue that Mamata is likely to use as the TMC’s poll plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Narrating their plight, the women described how the local TMC leaders asked them to attend party meetings at midnight, compelled them to ride the pillion of their motorcycles and thrashed their husbands if they refused.

Bose assured the protesting women that arrangements for their safety would be ensured.

“Ghastly crimes went on, unchecked by the government. This cannot be allowed in society. Let me get the state government’s views first. I will certainly do my best to see the honour and dignity of my sisters here are restored,” said Bose after interacting with the women in Sandeshkhali .

Six MLAs suspended for sitting in the well of House

