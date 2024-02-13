BJP works as washing machine for opposition leaders accused of corruption: Congress on Ashok Chavan's exit

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday, strongly reacted to former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's resignation from the party, saying that cowards who are afraid of central agencies are leaving the party and the battlefield. He asserted that the party will continue to fight the ideological battle whatever may come.

Chennithala also called a meeting of prominent leaders of the party to reassure them and give confidence. He stressed that Ashok Chavan will be the last to leave the party.

"The Congress party gave him everything, made him the chief minister twice and few month ago, he was also appointed as member of Congress working committee. He was part of every decision making process, so we are clueless about why he left. He should have explained the reason. He should explain what injustice the Congress party has done to him. Or did he get scared of ED, CBI and leave? He should answer all these questions," Chennithala said.