Digital footprint spreads as PM launches UPI, RuPay services in Lanka, Mauritius

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, jointly inaugurated the launch of Unified Payment Interface services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and RuPay card services in Mauritius via video conferencing on Monday.

“India’s UPI or United Payments Interface comes in a new role today - Uniting Partners with India. The launch of India’s UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius underscores the robust linkages between our countries,’’ said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Jugnauth said that the co-branded RuPay card will be designated as a domestic card in Mauritius. “Today’s launch,” the Prime Minister said, “will greatly facilitate the citizens of both countries,’’ PM Jugnauth said.

“Today marks a special day for three friendly nations of India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius when their historic connections take the form of modern digital connect. This is proof of the government’s commitment towards the development of the people. Fintech connectivity will further strengthen cross-border transactions and connections,’’ PM Modi added.