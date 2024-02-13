Digital footprint spreads as PM launches UPI, RuPay services in Lanka, Mauritius
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, jointly inaugurated the launch of Unified Payment Interface services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and RuPay card services in Mauritius via video conferencing on Monday.
“India’s UPI or United Payments Interface comes in a new role today - Uniting Partners with India. The launch of India’s UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius underscores the robust linkages between our countries,’’ said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Jugnauth said that the co-branded RuPay card will be designated as a domestic card in Mauritius. “Today’s launch,” the Prime Minister said, “will greatly facilitate the citizens of both countries,’’ PM Jugnauth said.
“Today marks a special day for three friendly nations of India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius when their historic connections take the form of modern digital connect. This is proof of the government’s commitment towards the development of the people. Fintech connectivity will further strengthen cross-border transactions and connections,’’ PM Modi added.
Meanwhile, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated the Prime Minister for the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir at the Ayodhya Dham. He also emphasized the centuries-old economic relations. The President hoped to maintain the momentum of connectivity and deepening of the relationship between the two countries.
PM Modi also said that digital public infrastructure has brought about a revolutionary change in India, where the smallest of vendors in the remotest of villages are transacting via UPI and making digital payments.
More than 100 billion transactions took place via UPI last year worth Rs 2 lakh crores or 8 trillion Sri Lankan rupees or 1 trillion Mauritian rupees. Making last-mile delivery through the GEM Trinity of bank accounts, Aadhar, and mobile phones where Rs 34 lakh crores or 400 billion US dollars has been transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.