Guidelines for setting up Community Radio Stations revised

NEW DELHI: The guidlines for starting Community Radio Stations (CRSs) has been revised, informed the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. Under the revised guidelines, an eligible organisation functioning in multiple districts has been allowed to set up a maximum of six stations in areas of its operation.

Advertising time for the service has also been increased from seven minutes per hour to 12 minutes per hour. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the rate of advertisement has also been revised from Rs 52 per 10 seconds to Rs 74 per 10 seconds.

Reasoning the amendments in the policy guidelines, the ministry stated that it is to ensure financial sustainability of CRSs and growth of the radio sector.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, on Tuesday, released the revised policy guidelines on the occasion of the ‘World Radio Day’ at the two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (South) held at Anna University in Chennai.