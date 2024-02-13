India, Qatar enjoy historically close relations: PM Modi ahead of Doha visit

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations and the multi-faceted ties between the two countries have continued to deepen in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Doha.

Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, "under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation".

The Prime Minister said this in a departure statement ahead of his two-nation visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.