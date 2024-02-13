India, UAE interlink their domestic credit and debit cards, sign bilateral investment treaty

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Abu Dhabi airport with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad al Nahyan coming to receive him. The two leaders had a bilateral meeting and signed eight agreements.

Among the agreements signed was a bilateral investment treaty and an agreement on interlinking their domestic credit/debit cards --- RuPay India and JAYWAN (UAE).

"It was excellent meeting with my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The friendship between India and the UAE is growing stronger and stronger, greatly benefiting our people," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also thanked President Nahyan for granting land for the construction of the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders reviewed various facets of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen it further.

"Today I met PM Modi in Abu Dhabi and we discussed ways to advance bilateral ties across diverse fields such as economy, investment, trade, energy and technology. The UAE and India are united by our shared keenness to develop the bilateral strategic partnership to achieve further progress and build a better future for our peoples," said UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The other agreements included an MoU in electrical interconnection and trade, an intergovernmental framework agreement on India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, on cooperation in digital infrastructure, cooperation between national archives of the two countries and interlinking of UPI and AANI (UAE).

An agreement was signed in the field of heritage and museums as the two countries will collaborate on the Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat. India and UAE also conversed on strengthening their energy partnership.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus and also had an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

"I was extremely honoured by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Abu Dhabi. The vitality of our communities never ceases to amaze me," PM Modi said.