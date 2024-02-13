IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai gets bomb threat: Safety protocols enforced

MUMBAI: When IndiGo flight 6E5188 from Chennai touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 8:45 AM on Tuesday, it was slightly ahead of schedule. However, passengers had little inkling of what was about to unfold as the plane came to a stop on the runway awaiting clearance. It soon became apparent that a bomb threat was at the center of the situation, triggering the swift activation of safety protocols.
The private airline too confirmed the development and told this daily in a statement that the 6E 5188 aircraft operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat post landing in Mumbai. "All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft has been positioned back to the terminal area," the statement read.
Passengers on the flight were informed during the flight that safety and security clearances were pending. However, as one hour passed, the airport authority and security took the precautionary measure of sealing off the specific runway.
An Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting vehicle were brought to the front door of the aircraft, and passengers were deboarded on the runway. They were instructed to place their hand baggage in a sealed area on the runway and were then escorted to the terminal. Passengers were informed that a threat had been made from within the aircraft, and security procedures were being followed.
The passengers were also told that security is checking the hand and checked-in baggages and only after the threat was cleared, they would be allowed to retrieve their luggage and leave. Later, passengers were taken to the runway to identify and collect their baggage before leaving.