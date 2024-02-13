It’s exam time, Rahul yatra cut short by 5 days

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to cut short his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board exams, according to senior leaders. The yatra will skip the western part of UP saving five days. According to the earlier schedule, the yatra was scheduled from February 16 to February 26 in the state.

“Setting an example of sensitivity, Rahul Gandhi has given public interest a priority on many occasions. Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21,” said state Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi in a statement.

The decision follows indications that Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) may join hands with the BJP for the April-May Lok Sabha elections after Bharat Ratna was conferred on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.