Lalu conspired with Congress to oust me: Nitish

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad hobnobbed with Congress, who had problem with him and attempted to lure leaders from ruling parties ahead of floor test of newly formed NDA government.

Nitish indirectly accused RJD of trying to lure leaders from ruling parties with offers of lakhs of rupees ahead of the floor test and said that he would order a thorough probe so that the source of such hefty money could be known. He accused RJD of taking education department forcefully when he shared power with the party and also committed irregularities in the department despite his warnings.

Speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the confidence motion moved by him after he formed a new government with BJP, Nitish said that he had brought all opposition parties on a single platform under ‘INDIA’ but Congress had a problem with him.

“Congress had a trouble with me while your father also hobnobbed with the former,” Nitish said, referring to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was sitting on the opposition bench. “I considered now nothing will happen in INDIA and left it and returned to NDA forever,” he said, adding that RJD did not allow induction of more number of Congress ministers into the cabinet when the grand alliance was in power.