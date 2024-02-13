Man killed, army officer injured in Manipur shootouts

IMPHAL: A 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur's Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.

An army officer also suffered gunshot injuries in a separate incident in Imphal East district, the police said.

The shootout in which the village volunteer was killed took place at Pukhao Shantipur in Kangpokpi district, a senior officer said.

He was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Intermittent gunfights had been reported at Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.