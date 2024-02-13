NDA will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar under PM Narendra Modi's leadership: Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed on Tuesday that the BJP-JD(U) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in

Bihar in upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in April-May.

Replying to the motion of thanks on Governor’s address, Nitish said that the NDA will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the ruling alliance would make a clean sweep in next assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2025. “We will win over 200 seats in next assembly polls in the state,” he asserted.

He expressed hope that both BJP and JD(U) would work together for the development of the state. “We have been working for the state’s development since 2005 barring a few months when he had parted ways with BJP,” he said.

He cautioned JD(U) MLAs not to look here and there and concentrate on their target. “There is no need to look here and there. You all will win in the elections as government was committed to providing opportunities to all sections of the society."

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide government jobs to 10 lakh people and said that 5.33 lakh jobs have already been given to job aspirants.

He assured that he was back to his old ally and would remain with it forever. “Since we have been working together for a long time, the state would prosper in coming years. We got a land slide victory in 2010 assembly polls due to development works only,” he revealed.

Earlier, state finance minister Samrat Choudhary tabled a Rs.2.79 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly. He said the current 2023-24 financial year saw 2.5 crore people rising above the poverty line in the state.

The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 % in the current fiscal, Choudhary said, adding that the focus was on providing more and more jobs to youths and ensuring quality education to students.