NGT slaps Rs 45 Cr fine on NHAI over environmental violations in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to pay a fine of Rs 45 Crore over a complaint that a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH-148NA) was constructed partly on a village pond in Nuh and by felling hundreds of trees in Gurugram in violation of environmental laws.

"Construction activities of highways in violation of environmental laws cannot be said as in public interest and public welfare," Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava-led bench observed.

The green court said, "If we take project cost as Rs.908 Crores, 5% thereof, comes to Rs.45.4 Crores and by rounding off, we make it Rs.45 Crores," while asking the highway body to pay the compensation within three months.

It said the highway body must follow environmental laws "strictly in words and spirit."