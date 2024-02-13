Rights of citizens enshrined in Constitution under attack: Sharad Pawar

THANE: Rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution are under attack and this poses a significant threat to the democratic fabric of the nation, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar has said.

Addressing an 'Elgar Parishad' gathering at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks a couple of days back in Parliament were superficial and trivial and decried attacks on India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

"Two days ago in Parliament, we heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. In the entire speech, he criticised and attacked Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had spent six to seven years in jail before Independence. After Independence, he took Dr Ambedkar along and built a democratic country. The attack was made on the policies and decisions taken by that person," Pawar claimed.