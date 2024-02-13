SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over 2014 poll code violation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay on proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had declined to discharge him in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti agreed to hear the appeal filed by Kejriwal.

"Let the interim order continue. What is all this? These are all irrelevant matters. It is not a matter for us to go into," the bench observed.