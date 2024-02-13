Sonia for RS? Priyanka may contest from Rae Bareli

NEW DELHI: Five years after her entry into active politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may make her Lok Sabha debut from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, which has been represented for decades by her mother and Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, said sources.

This comes amid strong speculations that Sonia Gandhi is considering the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament from Rajasthan. As the grand old party is bracing for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on February 27, senior leaders are of the view that Rajasthan will be a safe seat for the 77-year-old, where the Congress is on a strong footing. According to senior Congress leaders, though Priyanka chose to opt out of the poll fray in 2019, the party wants her to contest this time as it is looking to ramp up its tally in the 2024 elections.