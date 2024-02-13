Tejashwi seeks Modi guarantee on Nitish ‘move’

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday launched a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar by asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he could guarantee that JD (U) leader would not switch sides again.

Speaking against the confidence motion moved by Kumar in the assembly, Tejashwi questioned if “Modi ki Guarantee’ could ensure that the CM would not switch his sides again. He sharpened his attack on Nitish and said that he used to tell media persons that the BJP government had captured them but now BJP had captured him itself.

Using both sarcasm and humour during his speech, Tejashwi said that Nitish created a history for taking the oath as chief minister of the state for the ninth time nd also for third time during his five-year present term.

“I am son of Lalu Prasad, I am not scared, we struggle,” he remarked. He said, “We would have extended outside support to Nitish to run the grand alliance government had he told us in advance. We could have also removed some ministers if you were uncomfortable with them.”

RJD leader said that he always considered Nitish to be ‘Dasarath’ and a father figure and wondered what forced him to ditch the grand alliance and return to NDA fold.