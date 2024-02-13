Uproar as I-T dept summons MP Cong leaders

BHOPAL: Income Tax department summons to Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders in connection with the proceedings of a Congress related case, have sparked political controversy in the BJP-ruled state.

According to key sources, around 100 leaders in MP (mostly including winning and losing candidates of the party in the 2018 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls) have received the summons.

Some of the leaders summoned by the IT Department to Delhi, include first time MLA from Jhabua-ST assembly seat Dr Vikrant Bhuria (son of former MP Congress chief and ex-union minister Kantilal Bhuria) and Devashish Jarariya, who was the runners up from Bhind-SC Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 national elections.

“The summon seems to have been issued to me just to trouble me, as I’m among the Congress’s probable candidates from the Bhind-Datia SC seat. There is no case against me, so why this summon on February 13. I’ll comply and on returning from Delhi, I’ll file a complaint with the police under the SC/ST (Atrocities) Act for harassing a Dalit politician like me,” Jarariya said.