23 students score perfect 100 in JEE Main, most from Telangana, says NTA

NEW DELHI: Twenty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

Over 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the engineering exam.

Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, two from Delhi, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. All are males.

However, on social media, especially micro-blogging site X, several students who appeared in the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 claimed that there has been a considerable difference in the marks versus percentile predictions. Some even termed it as “blunder.” Many asked the NTA for clarification.

According to NTA officials, NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained; they are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added. Officials said a central control room was opened to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination on the ground.

“Two national coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 303 city coordinators, 1,083 observers, 150 technical observers, and 162 deputy observers were deployed. Live CCTV surveillance was planned in all examination centers to curb malpractices,” the official said.

“Arrangements were made for live viewing of all examination centers in remote locations from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi. The CCTV systems were recorded,” the official added.

Mobile network jammers were installed at all the centers to prevent students from using mobile phones or other electronic devices during the exam. “The latest 5G jammers were installed at all examination centers for the first time,” the official explained.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Outside India, the exam was held in places such as Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait City.

Acing the crucial engineering exam