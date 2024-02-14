BSP chief Mayawati says govt should seriously consider demands of farmers

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Centre should initiate talks with protesting farmers instead of taking action against them.

Her remarks come as protesting farmers from Punjab make an attempt to march to Delhi to press for various demands.

Mayawati said the government should take seriously the demands of the hardworking farmers who have made India self-reliant in food production.

The Centre should resolve their issue promptly so that the farmers are not forced to protest again and again in support of their demands, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.