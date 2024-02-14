Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson resigns from Congress, joins BJP

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP on Wednesday and announced leaving the Congress.

Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in Lucknow in the presence of party state president Bhupinder Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

In a post on X, Shastri said, "Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri."

Vibhakar Shastri, who is the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.