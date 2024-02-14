Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson resigns from Congress, joins BJP
NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP on Wednesday and announced leaving the Congress.
Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in Lucknow in the presence of party state president Bhupinder Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
In a post on X, Shastri said, "Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri."
Vibhakar Shastri, who is the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years, with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh and Jaiveer Shergill, among others, joining other parties.
Pathak told PTI that Vibhakar Shastri joining the BJP is a welcome message for social workers.
He said that as Vibhakar Shastri hails from the former prime minister's family, it is natural that the party would benefit from the development.
Siddharth Nath Singh, another brother of Shastri, welcomed the decision. Singh is presently a BJP MLA from the Allahabad West seat.
Vibhakar Shastri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' slogan, the guiding spirit of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states, is attracting everybody.