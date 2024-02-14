Farm leader says govt should ensure positive atmosphere for dialogue with farmers

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said the tillers will consider any invitation for talks from the Centre over their demands but it should ensure a positive atmosphere for dialogue.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

"It is said that you (Modi) have a big heart. Give us a law to guarantee the MSP," Pandher said.

When asked whether farmers have received any invitation for holding talks, he said it was being said that the Centre was inviting farmers for a dialogue.

"And we will consider that invitation," he told reporters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda had told PTI on Tuesday that a law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders.