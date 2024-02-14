Farmers fly kites to take on drone dropping tear gas shells at Shambhu border

CHANDIGARH: A few young farmers, part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, on Wednesday took to flying kites hoping to bring down a drone deployed by the Haryana security personnel to drop tear gas shells on protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The protesters were angry over the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle for dropping tear gas canisters, which left many of them injured.

"We are flying kites to bring the drone down," said one of the young farmers.

Another farmer said, "It's not right hurling tear gas shells on farmers. It is completely wrong."