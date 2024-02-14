Farmers’ income hit as agri exports dip for third year in a row

NEW DELHI: Data shows India’s overall agriculture exports have been consistently declining in the past three years. Experts say the trend has certainly hit farmers’ income.

In the meantime, India has expanded its supply of fresh fruits from 102 to 111 foreign countries in the last one year.

The latest data shows that India’s agri-export growth rate was 17% in 2020-21, which has declined to 6% in 2022-23. Even Agricultural Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) exports have sharply declined from 24% to 11%.

However, the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics stated that APEDA’s product exports have touched a new height of $26.7 billion in 2022-23 and expanded the export basket to over 200 countries. APEDA’s export basket is dominated by cereals (50%) followed by animals products (15%), processed fruits and vegetables (8%), and fresh fruits and vegetables (6%).