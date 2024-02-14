Farmers protest: Ready for talks, says BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said on Wednesday they are ready to hold talks with the Centre over their demands, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price.

Citing media reports, Dallewal said Union Minister Anurag Thakur has, in his statement, said that the Centre was ready to hold talks and was also ready to resolve the issues of the farmers.

"We do not want to give any room to the centre for saying that it was inviting us, but they did not accept it. That we have accepted and we are ready for talks," he told reporters at the Shambhu border.

Dallewal said the farmer leaders have obtained the consent of fellow farmers to hold talks.

"After taking their consent, we will hold talks," he said.

"Our priority is that the talks should take place in Chandigarh," asserted Dallewal, who is the president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur).

"If they (the Centre) have given an invitation after seeing all this and said they are ready to resolve their issues, then we should hear them," he added.