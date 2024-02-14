Flyer finds screw in sandwich given on Indigo flight

BENGALURU: A flyer has expressed his anguish over finding a screw in the sandwich supplied to him on board a recent Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai. His post on Reddit found enormous support from netizens with a few urging him to approach consumer court or food safety regulator for redressal. The airline’s defence stating it was not reported during the journey invited nasty remarks.

The incident happened on board flight no 6E 904 on February 1. Reddit user @macaroonlll3601 on Tuesday (Feb 13), put up pictures revealing a screw inside a spinach and corn sandwich claiming it was served on an Indigo flight. His post said, “While travelling in Indigo recently on Feb 1, from BNG to Chennai I got a screw in my sandwich. When I urged for an apology from the airline end, they came back with a response that since I consumed it post flight it couldn’t be found legible!.”