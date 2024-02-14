Flyer finds screw in sandwich given on Indigo flight

BENGALURU: A flyer has expressed his anguish over finding a screw in the sandwich supplied to him on board a recent Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai. His post on Reddit found enormous support from netizens with a few urging him to approach consumer court or food safety regulator for redressal. The airline’s defence stating it was not reported during the journey invited nasty remarks.
The incident happened on board flight no 6E 904 on February 1. Reddit user @macaroonlll3601 on Tuesday (Feb 13), put up pictures revealing a screw inside a spinach and corn sandwich claiming it was served on an Indigo flight. His post said, “While travelling in Indigo recently on Feb 1, from BNG to Chennai I got a screw in my sandwich. When I urged for an apology from the airline end, they came back with a response that since I consumed it post flight it couldn’t be found legible!.”
A user said, “If they aren’t responding back properly, you can raise a compliant in consumer court on it. It’s not a daunting process like normal courts. They might ask you to appear for a hearing to ask about your version and the other party should be present too. It will be closed at max in 2 hearings. “ Another user added, “Not just consumer court. Can include FSSAI too. They have a dedicated 24x7 helpline.”
A statement issued by Indigo said, “We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904, operating between Bengaluru-Chennai on Feb 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey. Our jn-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuing compliance with all food and hygiene standards.”
Last month, regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued a show cause notice to Indigo. This was in connection with serving unsafe food to a passenger after a worm was found inside the sandwich on board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29, 2023.