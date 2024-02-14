'Giving money to mother not domestic violence': Court quashes woman's plea against her husband

MUMBAI: A sessions court here has dismissed a plea of a woman challenging a magistrate court order over her complaint against her husband and in-laws, observing that a man giving time and money to his mother cannot be considered as domestic violence.

Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) Ashish Ayachit, in the order passed on Tuesday, also said the allegations against the respondents are vague and ambiguous and there is nothing to prove that they subjected the applicant (woman) to domestic violence.

The woman, who works as an assistant in the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat), had filed a complaint before a magistrate court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act for an order seeking protection, monetary relief and compensation.

She alleged that her husband got married to her by suppressing the mental illness of his mother and deceived her.

The woman also claimed her mother-in-law opposed her job and used to harass her and that her husband and his mother quarrelled with her.

She said her husband stayed abroad for his job from September 1993 to December 2004.