‘Kaji Nemu’ declared as State Fruit, Assam government says will benefit farmers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday declared the GI-tagged ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit. Elongated and oblong compared to other lemon varieties, Kaji Nemu is popular for its unique aroma and health benefits. It has been traditionally associated with the Assamese cuisines.

Speaking in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora made the announcement about the state government’s decision to declare Kaji Nemu as the State Fruit.

He said the state has already started the commercial plantation of the lemon variety. He said the fruit had been exported to several countries, including to the Middle East.

Expressing gratefulness to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this “visionary” and “laudable” move, Bora said he was excited about the prospects the initiative holds for the state’s farmers and agricultural sector.