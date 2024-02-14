‘Kaji Nemu’ declared as State Fruit, Assam government says will benefit farmers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday declared the GI-tagged ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit. Elongated and oblong compared to other lemon varieties, Kaji Nemu is popular for its unique aroma and health benefits. It has been traditionally associated with the Assamese cuisines.
Speaking in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora made the announcement about the state government’s decision to declare Kaji Nemu as the State Fruit.
He said the state has already started the commercial plantation of the lemon variety. He said the fruit had been exported to several countries, including to the Middle East.
Expressing gratefulness to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this “visionary” and “laudable” move, Bora said he was excited about the prospects the initiative holds for the state’s farmers and agricultural sector.
Sarma said with its unique aroma and antioxidant properties, the Assam lemon enriched the local cuisines. “With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency and production,” he said confidently. Forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary too believed Kaji Nemu would shine on the global fruit map.
“We are committed to promoting our indigenous produce. The declaration of Kaji Nemu as the State Fruit is an attestation towards this which will put the pride of Assam on the world map and greatly boost the income of our farmers,” said government spokesperson and minister Pijush Hazarika.
Pramod Boro, who is the chief of autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council, said beyond its unique aroma, Kaji Nemu is a powerhouse of nutrients, contributing to local cuisines and boosting health. It was granted GI tag in 2019.
Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Cachar, Chirang, Nalbari and Dima Hasao are among the major Kaji Nemu-producing districts.
Buoyed by the success of this lemon variety business abroad, the state’s Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing had launched a Kaji Nemu trade promotional programme Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru last year. Forty marketing experts were engaged in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune for the promotion of the fruit.
