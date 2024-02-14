Maha move: Day after quitting Cong, Chavan joins BJP, says inspired by PM

MUMBAI: After joining the BJP, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said he is impressed with PM Modi’s ‘sabka sath, sabaka vikas (development for all)’ which has prompted him to be a part of the “development mission.”

Chavan was formally in the company of BJP leaders led by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Chavan was given the candidature by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha elections and later elevated as minister in centre government.

Chavan said it was not easy to switch sides after 38 years of association with Congress. “It was a difficult decision for me. I have no complaints against anyone,” Chavan said. “I will honestly work in BJP as I did in Congress till the last moment. I will start with a positive approach under the leadership of PM Modi,” Chavan said.

“While I am obliged to the Congress for everything they offered me, I also would like to state I have also contributed to the organisation,” he said.

Ashok Chavan, who faces cases linked to the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society scam dating back to 2011 and was forced to resign as CM after his name cropped up in the case. Reacting to it, Chavan said it was a “political accident”.

“The high court verdict in the case has been in our favour. Some agencies have gone on appeal. Whatever the legal process, it will be followed,” Chavan said.

Welcoming him, Fadnavis said, “Chavan has joined us without any conditions. He said the post and position is not important for him. It is the happiest day for us. It surely helps the BJP and Mahayuti expand our base,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, state Congress in charge Ramesh Chennithala has said “cowards who are afraid of Central agencies” are leaving the party and battlefield. Chennithala called a meeting of prominent leaders of the party where he have them a pep talk. “The party is united and no one is leaving.”

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the Congress party has always given big opportunities to Chavan. “Fadnavis is in trouble as his own survey shows that BJP will not perform well in Maharashtra despite all their efforts. So they are trying to save their reputation by breaking other parties,” Patole added.