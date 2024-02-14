Major setback for Congress in Assam as two MLAs extend support to Himanta government

GUWAHATI: In a setback to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, two MLAs of the party in Assam decided to extend their support to the BJP governments in the state and at the centre.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paraded the duo – Congress working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das – on Wednesday as he addressed the media in Guwahati to break the news.

“Respecting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have decided to support the constructive work of Assam and central governments. Two other Congress legislators – Sashikanta Das and Siddeque Ahmed – have been supporting us relentlessly from before,” Sarma told journalists.

“The decision of Purkayastha and Das will strengthen our government. Purkayastha has resigned as Congress working president. I respect the decision of both MLAs. In the coming days, we all MLAs and ministers will strive to ensure special development of (Purkayastha’s) Karimganj North and (Das’) Mangaldoi constituencies,” Sarma further said.