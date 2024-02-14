Man beaten for stealing LPG cylinder in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A 22-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly for stealing an LPG cylinder in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Identified as Aman Mondal, he was critically injured after being thrashed by a mob early in the morning on Monday and was admitted to the MGM Medical College and Hospital), where he succumbed to his injuries.

His friend Sanjit Dhan, who was sitting with him on the bike, was critically injured in the incident and is currently struggling for his life in the hospital.

Aman and Sanjit were allegedly caught carrying the gas cylinder at about 4am on Monday, arousing suspicion that they might have stolen the cylinder from a nearby locality. The locals aggressively questioned the two. As arguments heated up, others too joined the locals and started thrashing the two with sticks. Over half an hour later a police team reached the spot that rushed the two to the hospital where Aman succumbed to his injuries.